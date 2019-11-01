Lucca Allen and Keith Dempsey to represent Motorsport Ireland at the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games

Lucca Allen and Keith Dempsey will represent Motorsport Ireland this weekend in Vallelunga, Italy, at the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games. The FIA Motorsport Games is a multidisciplinary event featuring competitions for GT, Formula 4, Touring Car, Drifting, Karting Slalom and Digital Motorsport.

The event will see drivers compete not primarily for themselves or their teams, but rather for their country. Allen, from Co. Cork will compete in the F4 Cup while Dempsey, who is from Dublin, will compete in the Digital Cup.

The F4 Cup will be of particular interest as it will see the debut of a groundbreaking new Formula 4 car designed and built by KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) specifically for the FIA Motorsport Games, making it the first hybrid-powered single-seater outside of Formula 1. It will also be the first F4 car to feature a Halo safety device, which is currently in use in Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 and which was not due until the next generation of F4 cars in 2021.

The Digital Cup competition will be played on Gran Turismo Sport, the bestselling racing game on PlayStation 4 using the same systems as developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. for the FIA-certified Gran Turismo Championships.

A large stage will be set up with 12 racing rigs in front of a large LED screen where a series of qualifying and knockout stages will take place. The top 12 drivers will then advance to the Grand Final. The competition will be held under the supervision of a real-life FIA Race Director and Stewards.

Following last night’s opening ceremony, both Allen and Dempsey have a number of practice windows today. Saturday will see Allen undertake qualifying and then a qualifying race before the F4 Final early on Sunday afternoon. The Digital Cup will conclude on Saturday evening.