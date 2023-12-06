LSSIF Grant Top Up Awarded to Renville Sports Grounds

Renville Sports Grounds has been awarded one of the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) Grant Top Ups as announced today with a value of €420,000. Initially a Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) grant of €2.1m was awarded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media in 2020. The top-up increases the total grant to €2.52m, which based on 70% funding for the grant will allow for a project budget of €3.6m for Phase One. This increased budget from the original planned budget of €3m is vitally needed to account for the substantial increase in construction costs over the last couple of years. A combination of fundraising and loans will be used by the club to raise the €1.08m needed to complete Phase One. Extensive fundraising has already taken place for the development, including for purchase of the lands and funding of planning costs. Further extensive fundraising will be needed to fund Phase One.

It is planned that ultimately the Renville Sports Grounds will include one full size 4G pitch; three full size sand based grass pitches; various training / warm up areas; club pavilion with multiple changing rooms; ball wall; a community facilities area; secure low level lit 2km community walking / running track; public children’s playground area; preservation of a ringfort as a local heritage and educational site and a community parking area with accessible public toilets and baby changing facilities which will help further service Renville Park and Graveyard. Wheelchair access is a priority for the project with inclusion at the core of all plans. A future Sensory Garden designed as part of Renville Sports Grounds will support both learning development and mental health management for members of the community.

Phase One of the project commenced earlier this year with the appointment of HorganLynch as the Engineering Contractor. They are currently finalising the detailed designs for Phase One and preparing tenders for the main works contractor. Issuing of tenders for the main works contractor is scheduled for early in the new year, with a contract to be signed and works commencing in Q2. The 4G Astro pitch would be completed towards the end of 2024, with access to the grass pitches available in the second half of 2025. Grass pitches are required to be left untouched for up to a year after construction before they can be used.

Speaking about the LSSIF Grant Top Up award this morning Chairperson of Renville Sports Grounds Padraig O’Callaghan says “we were elated to hear this morning’s news of the development receiving the LSSIF Grant Top Up. This will go a long way in getting the project finished and ready for use by club members and visiting teams. As a Management Committee we are incredibly proud to be this far along in the process of making Renville Sports Grounds a reality for the members of Oranmore-Maree GAA One Club. The Club’s current facilities cannot meet its’ members needs. There are now 1800 members of the club which is testament to the dedication of its coaches, volunteers and management committees.

As a club we believe inclusion and equality is of vital importance. This was one of the main driving forces behind our decision to bring the four codes together and create one club. Every member of the club should have equal access to the outstanding facilities we have planned for our national sports within the Oranmore-Maree community area. Our hope is that with the support of the members of Oranmore-Maree GAA One Club and the wider community that we can generate the funds required to get the development finished as soon as possible so it can be enjoyed by current members and generations to come.”

Oranmore-Maree GAA One Club welcome volunteer support to help make the project a reality. Interested parties can contact Renville Sports Grounds Development Officer Derek Cullinane on 086 234 7793 for information on how to get involved.