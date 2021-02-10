Love in the Virtual Cycling World – Team IRL Cycling Valentine’s Day Singles Social Zwift

print

Team Irl Cycling are encouraging those who have a love for cycling and zwifting who may be looking for love in real life, to join their social spin this Sunday morning February 14th at 9am. Take to the virtual tarmac and enjoy the chats, fun and flirting with fellow cyclists as they make their way around the zwift route.

With lots of distances to choose from on the day, the Sunday social spin is open to everyone to sign up to, however, those who are single and looking to mingle virtually are being encouraged to join the 50k option ( E Pen) and to join in on the chatting and banter on the Team IRL Discord Channel throughout the spin.

It’s like speed dating, love at first sight, blind dates and tinder all rolled into one social bike spin. It’s a bit of fun and with Covid19 providing barriers to singles meeting people in person, with a love for cycling and bikes maybe there is an opportunity for some of the riders on the spin to connect over a common interest albeit in a virtual world, but ultimately find love in real life after connecting via the Valentine’s Special Social Spin.

Sign up to the social spin HERE

Join the chat on Discord HERE

For more information on zwifting and joining the virtual world of cycling in Ireland go to www.teamirlcycling.online or join the community on Facebook HERE