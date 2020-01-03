Loughrea’s Junior B Hurlers Bid To Win Leinster Title

Loughrea’s Junior B Hurlers face St Vincent’s from Dublin in the All-Ireland Junior B Series Leinster Final tomorrow in Páirc Íde Naofa Raheenagh at 2pm.

The competition, hosted by Killeedy GAA Club in Limerick, has proved to be incredibly popular and this year’s running was no exception with more teams than ever taking part.

For Loughrea, they received a walkover from Naas in the opening round before disposing of Laharna Og from Antrim in the Semi-Final by 7-23 to 0-4 with Johnny Maher scoring 3-13.

Mike Kelly is the Loughrea manager and he spoke to John Mulligan

The Teams For Tomorrow’s Leinster Final – Pictures with thanks to the organisers

2019/20 Results So Far