Loughrea vs Maigh Cuilinn (Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Loughrea’s Ian Hanrahan)

Last year’s runners-up Loughrea get their Brooks Senior Hurling Championship campaign underway against Maigh Cuilinn on Saturday (5th August).

Tommy Kelly’s charges were beaten after a replay to St. Thomas. Maigh Cuilinn, managed this year by Caoimh Davoren, reached the preliminary quarter-finals.

Galway seniors Martin McManus, Tiernan Killeen and Jamie Ryan represent Loughrea along with Darren Shaughnessy and Kieran Hanrahan from the under-16s.

Maigh Cuilinn have Diarmuid Davoren and James Bradley also from the county under-20s.

At the recent Brooks Senior Hurling Championship launch in Kenny Park, Loughrea’s Ian Hanrahan chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in between Loughrea and Moycullen in Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 6.15pm.

That will be preceded by the intermediate clash of An Spideal and Ballinderreen from 4.30pm.