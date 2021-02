print

Loughrea Hurling club are currently in the process of fundraising for a young hurler who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Eleven year old Eoin Griffin has what is known as a Malignant nongerminomatous germ cell tumour which affects the Pituitary gland and the club has set up a go-fundme page to help him get the treatment that he needs.

Eoin’s father David spoke to John Mulligan

The Link to the GoFundMe page is https://gofund.me/f6baab9e