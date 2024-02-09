Galway Bay FM

Loughrea Boxing Club Live Show ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Ferdy Whelan

Loughrea Boxing Club host their LIVE boxing show next Thursday (15th February) at Temperance Hall in Loughrea.

Fourteen club boxers will take on opposition from other clubs in Galway and Clare throughout the evening.

Those performing include beginners taking part in their first show and experienced campaigners who regularly compete for titles elsewhere.

One of the chief organisers is former Irish champion Ferdy Whelan, a coach and referee for the club.  And he joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to tell us more.

Gates open at the Temperance Hall, Loughrea on Thursday at 7pm with the first bout commencing around 7.30pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

