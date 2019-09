The Christy O’Connor Junior designed Knightsbrook Golf Club in Trim, County Meath will host the ILGU AIG Ladies Cups and Shields national finals over the next four days. Galway are well represented with both Loughrea and Portumna ladies in their respective All Ireland semi and quarter finals.

Loughrea Ladies Intermediate Team (pictured) of Anne Kelly, Chris Murray, Noreen Tracey, Geraldine Keely, Tanya Whyte, Ronnie Norris and Helen Shaughnessy Foley take on Castlerock Golf Club from Ulster on Thursday at 9.40am , while Portumna Ladies take on Newlands in the Junior Foursomes quarter final at 12.20pm .