Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon Gearing up for Majestic Multisport Festival

– Three Triathlon Ireland Major Events

– New Aquathlon, Aquabike and Duathlon Events

– 2,000 Athletes to race over the weekend

This Saturday and Sunday in Galway sees the official start of the 2019 open water triathlon season with Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon in Gort returning for its 8th edition. The popular triathlon festival continues to grow and expand in both numbers and events to host a wide range of triathlon and multisport races for adults and children.

In an exciting addition to the triathlon races this year the multisport weekend now includes the option for athletes to race across their two strongest disciplines in the Aquathlon, Aquabike or Duathlon. For many athletes not yet comfortable with taking on a triathlon the dual discipline option will entice many athletes to dip their toes for the first time into multisport racing.

Following the success of last year’s introduction of the Castle Run Series and Castle Swim Series there are a number of options for those interested in swimming or running their way to the finish line. The Castle Swim Series includes three swim only races of 1 mile, 2.5k & 5k meanwhile the Castle Run Series includes an off-road 10k and Half Marathon.

Building on the success of recent years the sporting weekend has grown from strength to strength and is set to host over 2,000 athletes from across Ireland and the UK at the lake shore castle estate. With the event close to capacity there’s still time to secure your place at the biggest festival of multisport racing in Ireland this Summer.

Triathlon Ireland Major Events

Highlights of the weekend include the hosting of three major Triathlon Ireland events; The fast and furious Mixed Relay Club Championships return on Saturday afternoon where clubs will battle it out for for the coveted National title across a short sprint distance race in a 4 person relay format. The curtain raiser on Sunday morning is the BMW Ireland Triathlon Ireland National Series Standard Distance Race where athletes will battle it out for early season podiums and points in the Olympic distance race. Later in the afternoon athletes will chase the National Aquabike Middle Distance Champion title swimming in the privately owned lake and biking through the Burren

A host of sprint distance races of varying length take place on Saturday including a women’s only wave in one of the many sprint races. The newly appointed female ambassadors in support of 20×20; Eimear, Claire, Amanda, Molly, Paula and Heather will also be racing over the weekend.

Well known TV personality and avid triathlon fan Deric O’Hartigan will return to Lough Cutra to race this weekend. The prize pool over the multisport festival includes; cash prizes, race entries, trophies and a host of other prizes from local partners including PELO and BackBaller.

The Routes

Swimming in the serene, calm waters of the private lake, cycling on roads around Co. Galway and the infamous Clare Burren National Heritage Site before returning to run on the tracks, trails and wonderful woodland of the castle estate, athletes will cross the finish line to the backdrop of one of Ireland’s only privately owned castles to a great atmosphere and warm welcome.

With distances to suit everyone from the nervous swimmer to the uber biker, the complete beginner to the podium chaser there is an event to suit all ages and abilities. There are lots of activities on site for spectators and supporters of all ages, including a mini festival expo and live entertainment both on and off the course. As if all of that isn’t enough, on-site camping is also available making the transition from bed to race efficient and cost effective for those travelling to Galway to race.

There’s still time to book your race place! Log onto www.loughcutratri.ie to sign up and find out more about the range of distances and events.