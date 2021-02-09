Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multi-Sport Festival Postponed to September

print

Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multiport Festival is usually first out of the blocks to kick-start the triathlon racing season in the West of Ireland.

Typically held on the last weekend of May every year since 2012 it is one of the biggest and successful endurance sport event weekends in Ireland attracting athletes of all levels from across the country and indeed from the UK and further afield.

In 2020 the event fell victim to the escalating global COVID19 situation and it came as no surprise that Brian Adcock of the Castle Triathlon Series took the decision to defer the May 2020 event outright to May 2021.

Almost 12 months on from making that decision and with the continuing uncertainty and unpredictability surrounding COVID19 as well as the restrictions imposed on everyone in Ireland until at least the 5th March, the difficult decision has been taken to defer the 2021 May event to the 11th and 12th September 2021.

Speaking about the decision to postpone the race weekend to September 2021, Brian Adcock of The Castle Triathlon Series said

“With 16 weeks to go to race weekend at Lough Cutra Castle there are lots of moving parts for us to consider to deliver safe, fun and fabulous races on the 29th & 30th May in Galway.

“The decision to defer this race was not an easy one, it was important for us to make this decision now rather than wait with much uncertainty until closer to the May event date.

“From a race delivery and athlete perspective we feel this decision albeit cautious is in the best interest of everyone involved with the event including our suppliers, the local community and of course all of our participants, however, we feel this is the most appropriate course of action to ensure our race can be viable, safe and give our athletes every opportunity to embrace a great weekend of multisport racing later in the year.”

All participants booked to race on the 2021 May date will now automatically be transferred to the new date on 11th & 12th September 2021. This includes all those athletes whose race entries had been deferred from the May 2020 event.

Additional options for race deferrals to May 2022 or to one of the other events in the Castle Triathlon Series are also being made available to registered participants.

For more information on the Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multisport Festival go to www.loughcutratri.ie