Longford Town 2-2 Galway Utd – Listen back to the goals

Galway United and Longford Town will meet again on Sunday in an eagerly anticipated First Division Play-Off semi-final 2nd leg, after both sides shared four goals last night in a thrilling game at Bishopsgate in Longford. The home side led twice through former Galway striker Jordan Adeyemo, only for super-sub Mikie Rowe to level for the visitors and set up a mouth-watering clash at 4pm on Sunday in Eamon Deacy Park.

Galway Bay FM brought you live stream commentary of the game, with Jonathan Higgins and Johnny Ward on duty. Have a listen back to the four goals, including the opener on 29 minutes when Longford’s Darren Clarke beat his man out wide before a pin-point cross into the area where Jordan Adeyemo produced a well-placed header past United keeper Conor Kearns….

Early in the second half, Galway United were level when Stephen Walsh did well to get the ball out wide to David Hurley who drove past his man and whipped in a cross for half-time substitute Mikie Rowe to tap home from a few yards out….

Longford went back in front on 54 minutes when Adeyemo collected a cross from Clarke, before turning and firing past Conor Kearns…

United were level for the second time on the hour mark when a cross came in from Hurley towards the head of substitute Rob Hanley. His header was parried by Longford keeper Dennison, but Rowe was lurking for the follow-up…