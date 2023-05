Galway United’s attentions will now turn to Friday following their defeat by Longford Town in the Airtricity League First Division last night. The 1-0 defeat meant an end to their 100 percent start to the season. However, they remain seven points clear of second-placed Waterford who also lost 1-0 to Wexford.

Jonathan Higgins reports

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway United manager John Caulfield