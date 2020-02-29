Local Sports Fixtures Postponed Due To Storm Jorge

Saturday’s local sport is set to be a wipe out due to the Red Weather Warning caused by Storm Jorge.

Below is a list of cancellations/amendments that are confirmed and we’ll update this page when we receive any further news.

==

RUGBY

The All-Ireland League Division 2B game between Corinthians and Sligo scheduled for this afternoon has been called off following a pitch inspection and the Red Storm Warning.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

==

Elsewhere, Galwegians kick-off away to league leaders Malahide at 2.30pm.

==

FOOTBALL

Due to the Status Red warning, the Galway football committee has postponed all football games this weekend and will be in contact with the clubs on Monday to review the situation.

==

HURLING

Today’s hurling league games have also being called off but will go ahead tomorrow morning at 11am.

In Division One, St. Thomas host Ballinderreen, and Oranmore/Maree entertain Tommy Larkins. The full list of fixtures is available on the Galway GAA website.

==

GAELIC GAMES

The All-Ireland PPS schools double header scheduled for Rathkeale doesn’t go ahead.

Holy Rosary, Mountbellew were meant to take on Colaiste Treasa Kanturk in the Senior C Hurling Semi-Final, followed by the Senior D Football semi-final between Dunmore Community School and Beara Community School.

==

CAMOGIE

Galway’s intermediate National League Division Two clash against Wexford scheduled for today is off.

==

SOCCER

Due to the weather warning, the Oscar Traynor Trophy quarter-final between Galway and Kildare, scheduled for Eamonn Deacy Park is postponed.

The FAI Interleague youth game between the Galway League and Wexford, scheduled for Mervue, is also off.

==

The Connacht Football Association have confirmed that all underage Cup and Shield games scheduled for today are postponed.

Tomorrow’s TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield games still go ahead pending further weather information.

==

The Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland Under 15 Girls’ International Friendly, featuring Galway’s Kate Thompson and Rola Olusola, has been called off. They were scheduled to meet in Abbotstown this afternoon.

==

RUGBY

All underage rugby games in Corinthians are cancelled and is Corinthians and Sligo in the girls U18 plate.