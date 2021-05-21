Local Soccer to resume in Galway on June 7th

print

The FAI have formally given permission for the Galway FA to run games at adult and underage level starting on the 7th of June. Leagues have been given a window between the 7th of June and July 18th to play their games.

The Galway FA have released a statement this morning saying….

The FAI have granted the Galway FA an extension to the 2020/21 season. The plan presented to the Galway affiliated Clubs, to complete the first round of all divisions, will now continue with first games from 7th June.

Although the decision, and the notification on the same, that came on Monday was completely unacceptable and caused undue stress and confusion, The Galway FA committee welcome this reversal from the FAI and are looking forward to football returning to our pitches in less than 3 weeks.

The Galway FA would like to sincerely thank their full Committee and the Clubs that have worked hard over the past 4 days to present a strong case to the FAI.