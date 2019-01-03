Current track
Local Soccer Season Resumes After The Christmas Break

Written by on 3 January 2019

The Local Soccer Season will resume after the Christmas break with games this weekend. The Season will resume tomorrow night with a Western Hygiene Supplies Division One league game featuring Tuam Celtic and Moyne Villa in Tuam at 7.45. Saturday sees games in the Joe Ryan and Jack Lillis Cup competitions with all games kicking off at 2pm. There are also games on Saturday in the Connacht 12 and 14 Cup and in the Connacht U12 Shield while in the FAI Skechers U15 Cup, Renmore are at home to Mervue United in the Regional Semi-Final at 12.30.

On Sunday, There is one game in the TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup with Athenry at home to Loughrea with kick off at 2pm. The winners will be away to Dynamo Blues in the last 32 on the 28th of this month. There is a preliminary round game in the Michael Byrne Cup on Sunday with West United at home to Merlin Woods/Medtronic at 11am. The winners of this game will be away to Maree/Oranmore in the first round on the 20th. In the Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division there is one game on Sunday with Corrib Celtic at home to Galway Bohs in Annaghdown at 11am.

A full list of the weekend’s fixtures can be found on www.galwayfa.ie

