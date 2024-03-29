Local Soccer Round-Up with Mike Rafferty

Galway United men have two games this weekend in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, away to Derry City on Friday (29th March) and at home to Bohemians on Monday (1st April).

Galway United’s women are back in Sligo for their Premier Division tie on Saturday (30th March), seven days after a 2-0 in the All-Island Cup.

Galway under-19s begin their Girls Interleague Cup against North Tipperary.

There’s local league action and more.

Here’s Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

