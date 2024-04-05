Local Soccer Preview with Mike Rafferty

Galway United travel to Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday (6th April)

Corrib Celtic go in search of Women’s Connacht Cup glory, Mervue United chase the Shield, and Salthill Devon host Donegal’s Bonagee United in the FAI Women’s Amateur Cup.

The Galway FA Premier Division is reaching the business end of the table.

With all this and more, here’s Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty

Sligo Rovers vs Galway United (Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield) – https://t.co/fun9NmvVft pic.twitter.com/RImACxu48h — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) April 5, 2024