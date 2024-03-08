Local Basketball Preview with Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill

Share story:

Maree and Maigh Cuilinn are both on the road tomorrow (Saturday, 9th March) in the Men’s Super League against Griffith College Eanna and Templeogue respectively. Tip-off for both is 7pm.

University of Galway Mystics face a double this weekend in the Women’s Super League starting with an away game against UCC Glanmire tonight at 8.15pm.

They host Liffey Celtics at the Kingfisher on Sunday at 2pm. Titans are in Malahide in the Men’s Division 1 tomorrow at 7pm.

For a full preview, here’s Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.