8 March 2024

Local Basketball Preview with Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill

Maree and Maigh Cuilinn are both on the road tomorrow (Saturday, 9th March) in the Men’s Super League against Griffith College Eanna and Templeogue respectively.  Tip-off for both is 7pm.

University of Galway Mystics face a double this weekend in the Women’s Super League starting with an away game against UCC Glanmire tonight at 8.15pm.

They host Liffey Celtics at the Kingfisher on Sunday at 2pm.  Titans are in Malahide in the Men’s Division 1 tomorrow at 7pm.

For a full preview, here’s Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill.

