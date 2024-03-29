Local Basketball Preview with Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill

Maree host Griffith College Éanna on Saturday (30th March) in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League Semi-Final.

And Titans travel to Éanna in the under-20 men National Cup semi-final on Monday (1st April).

For the full weekend preview, here’s Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

