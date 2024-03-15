Local Basketball Preview with Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill

Share story:

It’s the final weekend of action before the play-offs.

University of Galway Mystics and Maigh Cuilinn host a Women’s and Men’s Super League double header in the Kingfisher Sports Arena on Saturday (16th March 2024).

Maree must win on the road in the final weekend of the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

For a full preview, here’s Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill.

MissQuote.ie Super League: Saturday, March 16th at 4 pm – University of Galway Mystics v SETU Waterford Wildcats, Kingfisher Gym

InsureMyVan.ie Super League: Saturday, March 16th at 7.15 pm – Killester v Maree BC, IWA Clontarf; at 7.30 pm Maigh Cuilinn v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Kingfisher Sports Arena

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.