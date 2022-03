Live uninterrupted Stream of The Top Oil Schools Cup Rugby Finals from The Sports Ground in College Road.

The action starts at 2pm with the Senior B Final Colaiste Einde Salthill V St.Pauls Oughterard followed by the Senior A Final Colaiste Iognaid v Sligo Grammar School at 4pm. William Davies, Linley MacKenzie and Niall Sheil will be keeping you up to date throughout both games.