LIVE STREAM: U20 Club Hurling Finals

Share story:

U20 B1 Final – St Thomas v Padraig Pearses

Live uninterrupted coverage of the U20 B1 Final – St Thomas v Padraig Pearses. Throw in is at 6:30pm in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe and our commentary team Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell will be keeping you up to date throughout the game.

8pm U20 A final – Oranmore Maree v Clarinbridge

Live uninterrupted coverage of the U20 A Final – Oranmore Maree V Clarinbridge. Throw in is at 8:00pm in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe and our commentary team Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell will be keeping you up to date throughout the game.

Stream both games live below