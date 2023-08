Live uninterrupted coverage of the Senior Football Championship Caherlistrane vs Salthill/Knocknacarra.

Throw in is at 6:00pm in Tuam stadium, accompanied by the expert commentary duo of John Morley and Barry Cullinhane. Get ready to immerse yourself in the game as these commentators guide you through every exhilarating moment.

Follow us on Twitter / Facebook

For more, see our sports section.