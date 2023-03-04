LIVE STREAM: Saturday Sports

Full coverage of a busy Saturday Afternoon of Sport with John Mulligan from 1.30pm.

Saturday, 4th March. 

Today’s Action…

All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Semi-Final 

Colaiste na Trocaire Rathkeale vs Mercy Woodford (12.30pm Clarecastle) 

Score updates 

All-Ireland PPS Junior C Camogie Final 

St. Raphael’s Loughrea vs Colaiste Naomh Cormac (1pm Woodmount) 

Updates – Darren Kelly

All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Semi-Final 

Holy Rosary Mountbellew vs Hamilton HS Bandon (1pm Cappamore) 

Gordon Duane updates

National Intermediate Camogie League 

Galway vs Wexford (1pm Kilbeacanty) 

Tommy Devane updates  

All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Semi-Final 

Mitchelstown CBS vs Clarin College Athenry (2pm Doora Barefield) 

JP O’Connell updates 

John Kerins Cup – Football 

Galway vs Laois (2pm Tuam Stadium) 

Kevin Dwyer updates 

Women’s National League 

Galway United vs Wexford Youths (2pm Eamonn Deacy Park) 

Live updates Mike Rafferty

All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Semi-Final 

Presentation Athenry vs Thurles CBS (2.30pm Birr) 

Live online commentary with Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan  

National Senior Camogie League 

Galway vs Clare (3.30pm Kilbeacanty) 

Tommy Devane updates

