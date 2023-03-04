LIVE STREAM: Saturday Sports

Full coverage of a busy Saturday Afternoon of Sport with John Mulligan from 1.30pm.
Saturday, 4th March.
Today’s Action…
All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Semi-Final
Colaiste na Trocaire Rathkeale vs Mercy Woodford (12.30pm Clarecastle)
Score updates
All-Ireland PPS Junior C Camogie Final
St. Raphael’s Loughrea vs Colaiste Naomh Cormac (1pm Woodmount)
Updates – Darren Kelly
All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Semi-Final
Holy Rosary Mountbellew vs Hamilton HS Bandon (1pm Cappamore)
Gordon Duane updates
National Intermediate Camogie League
Galway vs Wexford (1pm Kilbeacanty)
Tommy Devane updates
All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Semi-Final
Mitchelstown CBS vs Clarin College Athenry (2pm Doora Barefield)
JP O’Connell updates
John Kerins Cup – Football
Galway vs Laois (2pm Tuam Stadium)
Kevin Dwyer updates
Women’s National League
Galway United vs Wexford Youths (2pm Eamonn Deacy Park)
Live updates Mike Rafferty
All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Semi-Final
Presentation Athenry vs Thurles CBS (2.30pm Birr)
Live online commentary with Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan
National Senior Camogie League
Galway vs Clare (3.30pm Kilbeacanty)
Tommy Devane updates
Follow us on Twitter / Facebook
For more, see our sports section.