LIVE STREAM: Q Financial Sports Show

Galway Bay FM brings you live coverage of two games this Saturday evening in the Brooks County Senior Hurling Championships.



As part of our extensive coverage, we will move from FM to online for a special live GAA stream from 6pm presented by John Mulligan and at 6.15, we will be in Kenny Park for Killimordaly and Clarinbridge and in Duggan Park for Oranmore/Maree and Tommy Larkins.

Tommy Devane, Cyril Donnellan and Darren Kelly will be keeping you up to date from the grounds on a pivotal weekend in the Club Hurling Championships.

Saturday 18th August 2023

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Killimordaly V Clarinbridge (6.15pm, Kenny Park)

Oranmore-Maree V Tommy Larkins (6.15pm, Duggan Park)

