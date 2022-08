LIVE STREAM: Intermediate Hurling Championship – Killimor v Kiltormer – 21/8/22

Listen Live Here!

Link will be live at 1:45pm

LIVE STREAM: Intermediate Hurling Championship – Killimor v Kiltormer, 1.45pm Duggan Park, Live commentary with Tommy Devane.





Follow us on Twitter / Facebook

For more, see our sports section.