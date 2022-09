LIVE STREAM: Galway Senior Hurling Championship – Castlegar v St Thomas’ & Oranmore Maree v Kilnadeema Leitrim

Live uninterrupted Stream of the Galway Senior Hurling Championship – Castlegar v St. Thomas’ live from Pearse Stadium & Oranmore Maree V Kilnadeema Leitrim live from Kilbeacanty.

Throw in for both games is 12pm with our commentary teams Darren Kelly in Pearse Stadium and Jonathan Higgins in Kilbeacanty