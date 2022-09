LIVE STREAM: Senior Football Championship Corofin v An Spideal

Live uninterrupted stream of the Galway Senior Football Championship Corofin V An Spideal live from Pearse Stadium, 13th September. Kick off is at 6:15pm. Our commentary team Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer will be live from 6pm with some exclusive pre-match build up.

