LIVE STREAM: Galway Club Championships
Galway Bay FM will be streaming a series of games and updates over the weekend. Check out the schedule below. Listen live on the link Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.
Saturday September 17th
3pm-4.30pm (FM from 4pm)
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Liam Mellows v Padraig Pearses (Loughrea, 2pm)
County Junior C Football Final
Mountbellew/Moylough vs Naomh Anna Leitir Mór (Clonbur, 3pm)
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Rahoon/Newcastle v Craughwell (Gort, 3.15pm)
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
St Thomas v Turloughmore (Kenny Park, 3.15pm) – Galway GAA Stream
Commentary from Niall Canavan
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Athenry v Oranmore-Maree (Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm)
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Portumna v Mullagh (Duggan Park, 3.15pm)
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Sylane v Kinvara (Gort, 5pm)
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Loughrea v Cappataggle (Kenny Park, 5pm) – Galway GAA Stream
Commentary from Sean Walsh
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Moycullen (Pearse Stadium, 5pm)
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Ardrahan v Ahascragh/Fohenagh (Duggan Park, 5pm)
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Clarinbridge v Kilbeacanty (Kinvara, 5pm)
BKT United Rugby Championship
Coverage begins at 7pm
Ulster v Connacht (Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm)
Live Commentary from Rob Murphy and William Davies from 7.25pm
Sunday September 18th
Stream on Galway Bay FM website from 12pm-1.15pm (FM from 1.45pm)
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Meelick-Eyrecourt v Abbeyknockmoy (Duggan Park, 12 Noon)
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
An Spideal v Castlegar (Pearse Stadium, 12 Noon)
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Kilconieron v Gort (Loughrea, 12 Noon)
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Killimor v Turloughmore (Duggan Park, 1.45pm)
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Clarinbridge v Castlegar (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm)
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Tynagh Abbey-Duniry v Beagh (Loughrea, 1.45pm)
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Killimordaly v Sarsfields (Kenny Park, 3.15pm) – Galway GAA Stream
Live commentary with Niall Canavan
Stream on Galway Bay FM website from 5pm-6.15pm
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Craughwell v Tommy Larkins (Kenny Park, 5pm) – Galway GAA Stream
Live commentary with Sean Walsh
