LIVE STREAM: Galway Club Championships

Galway Bay FM will be streaming a series of games and updates over the weekend. Check out the schedule below. Listen live on the link Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

Listen Live Here!

Saturday September 17th

3pm-4.30pm (FM from 4pm)

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Liam Mellows v Padraig Pearses (Loughrea, 2pm)

County Junior C Football Final

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Naomh Anna Leitir Mór (Clonbur, 3pm)

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final

Rahoon/Newcastle v Craughwell (Gort, 3.15pm)

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

St Thomas v Turloughmore (Kenny Park, 3.15pm) – Galway GAA Stream

Commentary from Niall Canavan

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Athenry v Oranmore-Maree (Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm)

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Portumna v Mullagh (Duggan Park, 3.15pm)

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final

Sylane v Kinvara (Gort, 5pm)

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Loughrea v Cappataggle (Kenny Park, 5pm) – Galway GAA Stream

Commentary from Sean Walsh

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Moycullen (Pearse Stadium, 5pm)

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Ardrahan v Ahascragh/Fohenagh (Duggan Park, 5pm)

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Clarinbridge v Kilbeacanty (Kinvara, 5pm)

BKT United Rugby Championship

Coverage begins at 7pm

Ulster v Connacht (Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm)

Live Commentary from Rob Murphy and William Davies from 7.25pm

Connacht Rugby coverage brought to you in association with Murty Rabbits, Galway, the Ultimate Rugby Venue . Late Night entertainment every Friday and Saturday nights till 2am. Visit Murty Rabbits Instagram for more.

Murty Rabbits Galway Bay’s official media Partner of Connacht Rugby.

Sunday September 18th

Stream on Galway Bay FM website from 12pm-1.15pm (FM from 1.45pm)

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final

Meelick-Eyrecourt v Abbeyknockmoy (Duggan Park, 12 Noon)

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

An Spideal v Castlegar (Pearse Stadium, 12 Noon)

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Kilconieron v Gort (Loughrea, 12 Noon)

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final

Killimor v Turloughmore (Duggan Park, 1.45pm)

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Clarinbridge v Castlegar (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm)

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Tynagh Abbey-Duniry v Beagh (Loughrea, 1.45pm)

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Killimordaly v Sarsfields (Kenny Park, 3.15pm) – Galway GAA Stream

Live commentary with Niall Canavan

Stream on Galway Bay FM website from 5pm-6.15pm

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Craughwell v Tommy Larkins (Kenny Park, 5pm) – Galway GAA Stream

Live commentary with Sean Walsh

Follow us on Twitter / Facebook

For more, see our sports section.