LIVE STREAM: Galway Club Championships

LIVE STREAM: Galway Club Football Championships

Galway Bay FM will be streaming a series of games and updates over the weekend. Check out the schedule below. Listen live on the link Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

Listen Live Here!

Saturday September 17th 

3pm-4.30pm (FM from 4pm) 

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship 

Liam Mellows v Padraig Pearses (Loughrea, 2pm) 

County Junior C Football Final 

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Naomh Anna Leitir Mór (Clonbur, 3pm) 

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final 

Rahoon/Newcastle v Craughwell (Gort, 3.15pm) 

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship 

St Thomas v Turloughmore (Kenny Park, 3.15pm) – Galway GAA Stream 

Commentary from Niall Canavan 

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship 

Athenry v Oranmore-Maree (Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm) 

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship 

Portumna v Mullagh (Duggan Park, 3.15pm) 

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final 

Sylane v Kinvara (Gort, 5pm) 

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship 

Loughrea v Cappataggle (Kenny Park, 5pm) – Galway GAA Stream 

Commentary from Sean Walsh 

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship 

Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Moycullen (Pearse Stadium, 5pm) 

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship 

Ardrahan v Ahascragh/Fohenagh (Duggan Park, 5pm) 

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final 

Clarinbridge v Kilbeacanty (Kinvara, 5pm) 

BKT United Rugby Championship

Coverage begins at 7pm 

Ulster v Connacht (Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm) 

Live Commentary from Rob Murphy and William Davies from 7.25pm 

Connacht Rugby coverage brought to you in association with Murty Rabbits, Galway, the Ultimate Rugby Venue. Late Night entertainment every Friday and Saturday nights till 2am. Visit Murty Rabbits Instagram for more. 

Murty Rabbits Galway Bay’s official media Partner of Connacht Rugby.

Sunday September 18th 

Stream on Galway Bay FM website from 12pm-1.15pm (FM from 1.45pm) 

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final 

Meelick-Eyrecourt v Abbeyknockmoy (Duggan Park, 12 Noon) 

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final 

An Spideal v Castlegar (Pearse Stadium, 12 Noon) 

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship 

Kilconieron v Gort (Loughrea, 12 Noon) 

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final 

Killimor v Turloughmore (Duggan Park, 1.45pm) 

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship 

Clarinbridge v Castlegar (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm) 

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship 

Tynagh Abbey-Duniry v Beagh (Loughrea, 1.45pm) 

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship 

Killimordaly v Sarsfields (Kenny Park, 3.15pm) – Galway GAA Stream 

Live commentary with Niall Canavan 

Stream on Galway Bay FM website from 5pm-6.15pm

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship 

Craughwell v Tommy Larkins (Kenny Park, 5pm) – Galway GAA Stream 

Live commentary with Sean Walsh 

For more, see our sports section.

