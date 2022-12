Saturday – Connacht V Newcastle 17:30

Live uninterrupted coverage of the European Challenge Cup, Connacht V Newcastle live from the Galway Sportsgrounds.

Kick off is at 17:30 and our commentary team of Rob Murphy and William Davies will be keeping you up to date from 17:15.

The second half will be broadcast live on Galway Bay FM.

