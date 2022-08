Listen Live Here!

Live Stream All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Galway V Cork.

Live uninterrupted Stream of the All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Galway V Cork live from McDonagh Park.

Kick off is at 7pm in McDonagh Park and our commentary team Tommy Devane and Darren Kelly will be keeping you up to date from 6:45pm with some exclusive pre-match build up.

Follow us on Twitter / Facebook

For more, see our sports section.