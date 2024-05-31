Galway Bay FM

31 May 2024

LIVE STEAM: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division St. Patrick’s Athletic vs Galway United

Join us for the live online stream of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division St. Patrick’s Athletic vs Galway United. The action kicks off at 7.45pm at Richmond Park. Tune in for exclusive pre-match build-up and commentary with our sports team host Jonathan Higgins.

 

