LIVE SPORT: Saturday, 21st January 2023

Galway Bay FM will be covering six big games today as part of a ‘Super Saturday’ of sport.

Our featured match is this evening from 8pm as University of Galway Maree contest the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Men’s Basketball National Cup Final.

Their opponents are DBS Eanna and we’ll have LIVE coverage with John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill from the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght on Galway Bay FM.

Beforehand from 12.15pm, University of Galway Mystics are in the under 20 Women’s Basketball National Cup Final against Limerick Sport Huskies.

Adrian O’Neill will have updates from the National Basketball Arena throughout the afternoon on Galway Bay FM.

Galway’s senior ladies footballers commence their LIDL Ladies National Football League campaign starting at 2pm.

Tommy Devane and Kevin Dwyer will provide LIVE coverage from Tuam Stadium on Galway Bay FM.

At the same time, Galway’s senior hurlers conclude their Walsh Cup round-robin campaign when they take on Antrim.

We’ll have FULL online coverage (click HERE) on galwaybayfm.ie from Darver Centre of Excellence with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell.

At 5.30pm, Kingston Park, Newcastle is the venue for Connacht’s last pool game in the EPCE European Challenge Cup, away to Newcastle Falcons.

We’ve LIVE coverage on Galway Bay FM, and FULL online coverage (click HERE) on galwaybayfm.ie with Rob Murphy and William Davies.

And at 1pm, Connacht look for the big results that could yield a Women’s Interprovincial series title when they host Munster.

John Mulligan will be at the Sportsground and will provide updates on Galway Bay FM.

Under 20 Women’s Basketball National Cup Final

University of Galway Mystics vs Limerick Sports Huskies (12.15pm Tallaght)

Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Series

Connacht vs Munster (1pm Sportsground)

LIDL Ladies National Football League

Galway vs Donegal (2pm Tuam Stadium)

Walsh Cup Hurling Round 3

Antrim vs Galway (2pm Darver Centre of Excellence)

EPCR European Rugby Challenge Cup

Newcastle Falcons vs Connacht (5.30pm Kingston Park)

InsuremyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup National Men’s Basketball Cup Final

University of Galway Maree vs DBS Eanna (8pm Tallaght)