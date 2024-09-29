Galway Bay FM

LIVE ONLINE COMMENTARY – County Senior Relegation Semi-Final

This afternoon, Galway Bay FM is bringing you live and Uninterrupted Commentary of the Bon Secours County Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final between Bearna and Monivea Abbey from Pearse Stadium (Throw in – 12 Noon).

Commentary from Tommy Devane.

