Live coverage of all seven Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Finals confirmed

LEADING players from the colleges competing in the concluding stages of the 2022 Yoplait HEC third-level Championships gathered on Thursday, March 3, at Dublin City University’s St Patrick’s Campus, ahead of a bumper festival of third-level football.

The Ladies HEC (Higher Education Colleges) is also pleased to confirm live coverage of all seven finals – with three scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

After a two-year absence, the Finals are set to return and third-level Championship silverware will be handed out for the first time since 2019, with Dublin City University as hosts for the 2022 semi-finals and Finals.

The 2020 and 2021 competitions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the Championships have returned with a bang – and with a new sponsor in Yoplait Ireland.

The Yoplait Donaghy, Lagan and McHale Cup Finals will be played next Tuesday, before attention switches to Friday March 11, with the Moynihan Cup Final down for decision, along with the Yoplait O’Connor Cup, Giles Cup and Lynch Cup semi-finals.

On Saturday, March 12, the Yoplait O’Connor Cup, Giles Cup and Lynch Cup winners will be confirmed.

The Yoplait O’Connor Cup Final will be shown live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page:

https://bit.ly/2TdzcS4

The other six Finals will be live on the LGFA’s Facebook Page: http://bit.ly/2OvUJ2D and on the LGFA’s Official YouTube channel:

https://bit.ly/2Wg57AJ

In the showpiece Yoplait O’Connor Cup, the semi-finals will see hosts DCU Dóchas Éireann, who captured the Division 1 League title last December, up against UCC, as UL, the Yoplait O’Connor Cup holders, take on NUI Galway.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Higher Education Committee third-level championships and speaking on behalf of new sponsors, Yoplait Ireland, Brand Manager Deirdre Lowry, said: “We would like to wish all of the teams participating in the upcoming games the very best of luck. We recognise the dedication and commitment that’s required from players as they combine these important games and training with full-time studies.

“At Yoplait, we are convinced that success is achievable when we always believe and give the very best of ourselves.

“These competitions are the very embodiment of this belief and we are proud to be associated with the great work taking place in colleges across the country.

“We look forward to growing our relationship with the LGFA and its players in the coming years.”

Ladies HEC Chairperson, Daniel Caldwell, said: “We are so excited to be moving towards the finals week of the 2022 Yoplait HEC championships.

“With three finals in DCU on International Women’s Day and the other semi-finals and finals being played over March 11/12, this promises to be a great week for Ladies Football.

“Rivalries between colleges will be renewed and players from different parts of the country will compete in their college colours against club and county teammates.

“That’s what gives the Yoplait HEC championships a great edge and this year we are delighted that all finals will be available to watch live.”

Paul O’Brien, Dublin City University Head of Gaelic Games, added: “We are delighted to host this festival of Yoplait third-level football.

“We are relieved and delighted to get back to third-level activity in this academic year, with the continued rise of Ladies Football seeing DCU Dóchas Éireann field teams in each of the seven Championships.

“Hopefully we have success over the course of the week in terms of trophies.

“However, that comes secondary to the other skills that our young women develop playing third-level football and the lifelong friendships that are created.

“The best of luck to all teams. Enjoy these days. Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.”

About the Yoplait O’Connor Cup

The Yoplait O’Connor Cup is the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Higher Education Colleges flagship competition.

Approximately 58 teams have been involved in the seven Yoplait HEC Championships, namely the Yoplait O’Connor, Giles, Lynch, Moynihan, Donaghy, Lagan and HEC Cups.

32 colleges were represented, with approximately 2,400 players taking part. The Finals will be held at DCU on March 8/11/12, 2022.

Updates from the Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship semi-finals and Finals will be available on the LGFA’s various social media channels, using the hashtag #AlwaysBelieve, and also check out the Ladies HEC Twitter feed.