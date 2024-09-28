Galway Bay FM

28 September 2024

~1 minutes read

LIVE Airtricity Leagie Women’s Premier Division – Galway United v Shelbourne

Share story:
LIVE Airtricity Leagie Women’s Premier Division – Galway United v Shelbourne

This afternoon, Galway Bay FM is bringing you live and Uninterrupted Commentary of the crucial Women’s Premier Division Meeting between Galway United and Shelbourne at Eamon Deacy Park (Kick off 4.45pm)

Commentary from Mike Rafferty.

Share story:

County Intermediate Championship Live Stream - St Brendan's v Corofin

This afternoon, Galway Bay FM is bringing you full and uninterrupted commentary of the Peter Curran Electrical County Intermediate Football Preliminary Qu...

'Saturday Six' with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (28th September 2024) is at the Curragh and in Listowel. Cross-channel, there are meetings in Newmarket, Haydock, Ripon, Mar...

Waterford 1-2 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Killian Brouder and John Caulfield)

Galway United came back from behind to beat Waterford 2-1 on Friday (27th September 2024) in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the RSC. The Tr...

Galway and Dunmore MacHales goalkeeper Connor Gleeson Chats to Galway Bay FM as Pinergy announced as Official Energy Partner of Connacht GAA

Pinergy, Ireland’s energy transition company, announced on Thursday (26th September 2024) a three-year partnership agreement with Connacht GAA, becoming...