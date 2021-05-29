Littlewoods National Camogie League Final Features in the Safe Return of Spectators Test Events on June 20th, 2021

print

The Camogie Association are delighted to announce that the Littlewoods National League Final taking place in Croke Park on June 20th will be a test event for the safe return of spectators to

sport.

This is a huge honour for the Camogie Association and an endorsement of the immense effort from our fantastic volunteers and staff team across the country, to ensure that Camogie players safely returned to training and play amid covid restrictions this year.

We are very grateful to the Ministers Martin and Chambers, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and media, Sport Ireland and all of our colleagues in the Working Group for Safe Return of Spectators to Sports Stadia, particularly to the GAA and Croke Park, who have worked tirelessly over the past year to enable these test events to happen, planning safely for the return of sports fans to live games.

We look forward to welcoming fans back to Croke Park to witness the talent and skills of our Camogie players.

For further information on the fixtures and results in the Littlewoods National League go to www.camogie.ie.