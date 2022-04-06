Littlewoods National Camogie League Division One Final Preview – Cathal Murray speaks to Tommy Devane

The Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Finals take centre-stage this weekend with Croke Park Stadium playing host to the Division 1 & 2 Finals on Saturday, April 9th.
In the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 Final, the Murray managers go head-to-head as Paudie Murray brings his Rebel side back to the capital to face the newly crowned Manager of the Year, Cathal Murray and his All-Ireland Senior Championship winning side.
It is a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Senior showdown between the two counties, with Cork looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in the same stadium just a couple of months ago. Both teams boast an unbeaten record so far in the League campaign, one of which will come to an end this weekend.
Ahead of Saturday evening’s final, Galway manager Cathal Murray has been speaking to Tommy Devane.
Tickets for the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 & 2 finals can be purchased through ticketmaster.ie or at the following link. Tickets for the Division 3 & 4 finals can be purchased on camogie.ie.
Fixtures
Saturday 9th April:
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Final
Cork v Galway: Croke Park, Co. Dublin. 7.00pm.
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Final
Antrim v Wexford: Croke Park, Co. Dublin. 5.15pm
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Relegation Playoff
Offaly v Limerick: Moneygall GAA, Co. Tipperary. 2.00pm
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Relegation Playoff
Kildare v Tipperary: Stradbally GAA, Co. Laois. 1.00pm
Sunday 10th April:
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 3 Final
Cavan v Wexford: Coralstown Kinnegad GAA, Co. Westmeath. 3.00pm
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 4 Final
Mayo v Wicklow: Coralstown Kinnegad GAA, Co. Westmeath. 1.00pm