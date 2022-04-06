Littlewoods National Camogie League Division One Final Preview – Cathal Murray speaks to Tommy Devane

Galway’s Emma Helebert at the finals launch at Croke Park. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Finals take centre-stage this weekend with Croke Park Stadium playing host to the Division 1 & 2 Finals on Saturday, April 9th.

In the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 Final, the Murray managers go head-to-head as Paudie Murray brings his Rebel side back to the capital to face the newly crowned Manager of the Year, Cathal Murray and his All-Ireland Senior Championship winning side.

It is a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Senior showdown between the two counties, with Cork looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in the same stadium just a couple of months ago. Both teams boast an unbeaten record so far in the League campaign, one of which will come to an end this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday evening’s final, Galway manager Cathal Murray has been speaking to Tommy Devane.

Fixtures

Saturday 9th April:

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Final

Cork v Galway: Croke Park, Co. Dublin. 7.00pm.

Pictured is Galway’s Emma Helebert and Cork’s Laura Hayes Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Final

Antrim v Wexford: Croke Park, Co. Dublin. 5.15pm

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Relegation Playoff

Offaly v Limerick: Moneygall GAA, Co. Tipperary. 2.00pm

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Relegation Playoff

Kildare v Tipperary: Stradbally GAA, Co. Laois. 1.00pm

Sunday 10th April:

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 3 Final

Cavan v Wexford: Coralstown Kinnegad GAA, Co. Westmeath. 3.00pm

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 4 Final

Mayo v Wicklow: Coralstown Kinnegad GAA, Co. Westmeath. 1.00pm