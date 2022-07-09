LISTEN: Gardai issue instructions for supporters travelling to this afternoon’s All-Ireland Semi-Final at Croke Park

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Dublin Gardai have issued instructions to Galway supporters who are travelling to this afternoon’s All-Ireland Semi-Final in Croke Park.

It is expected that over 60,000 people will be at today’s game between Galway and Derry.

Supporters have been advised that Clonliffe College is not available for Parking and to use public transport and park and ride facilities.

Superintendent Martin Mooney of Fitzgibbon Street Garda has this advice for Galway Supporters travelling to the game and warns that illegal parking will not be tolerated: