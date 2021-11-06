LISTEN: Galway City to host a cycle bus festival tomorrow morning

A community that has grown in recent times have invited everyone to join them for Ireland’s first Cycle-Bus Festival tomorrow morning that will travel through Galway’s streets.

The cross-city cycle-bus will depart from outside the Quad at NUI Galway and enjoy a 4km route at a young child’s pace through Nun’s Island, over O’Brien’s Bridge to the Latin Quarter, looping around the Long Walk to Merchant’s Road, onto Eyre Square, and ending at Fisheries Field.

There will be musicians accompanying the big cycle-bus, as well as treats from Tribe Hospitality Group.

Organiser Reg Turner of East of the Corrib Cycle-Bus, explained to John Mulligan about tomorrow’s event: