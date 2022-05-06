Limited spots made available for Laya Corinthians RFC Tag Series as festival set to be the biggest in Ireland for 2022

The Laya Tag Rugby series in Corinthians looks set to become the biggest in the Country yet again.

The tournament begins in Corinthian Park on Thursday, 19th May and will run until the 21st July.

Up to eighty teams can take part and at last count, there are only a few slots available.

There had been speculation that the closing date had passed with the possibility that some teams would miss out.

However, Phil Brady, who is coordinating this year’s Tag Festival, told John Mulligan there was still time for teams who wanted to register.

Teams can register now by going to connachtrugby.ie/tag

The closing date is Thursday 12th of May