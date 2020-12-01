Limerick Hurlers Force Galway Ladies Footballers To Parnell Park

print

A Limerick hurling training session is the reason behind Galway’s All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final being moved to Parnell Park.

Tim Rabbitte’s charges were meant to face Cork this Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds but both teams must now head to Dublin to decide who’ll face the Metropolitians in the decider.

According to the Irish Examiner, a Limerick county board official confirmed that the Shannonsiders normally train on Sunday morning’s and that this was flagged with the LGFA as a provision.

Semple Stadium wasn’t available as an alternative venue forcing the tie to the capital.