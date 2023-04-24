Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues revealed 

THE Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues – selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All Star committee – have been revealed.  

Champions Kerry lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with nine players selected.  

Runners-up Galway have four players on the Team of the League, while there are also inclusions for Waterford’s Megan Dunford and Cork’s Eimear Kiely.  

The nine Kerry players honoured are goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, defenders Kayleigh Cronin, who was Player of the Match in the Final victory over Galway, Aishling O’Connell and Cáit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon, and forwards Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, captain Síofra O’Shea and leading scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.  

From Galway, captain Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Nicola Ward, Ailbhe Davoren and Olivia Divilly are acknowledged for their efforts throughout the Lidl National League campaign.  

In Division 2, champions Armagh lead the way, with eight players selected.  

Goalkeeper Anna Carr, Clodagh McCambridge, Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville, Niamh Coleman, Blaithín Mackin, Aimee Mackin, player of the match in the Division 2 Final, and Aoife McCoy are listed on the team.  

Runners-up Laois are represented by four players – Clodagh Dunne, captain Ellen Healy, Erone Fitzpatrick and Mo Nerney.  

Tipperary have two players on the team, namely Anna Rose Kennedy and Aishling Moloney, while Westmeath’s Lucy Power is also rewarded for her efforts.  

On the Division 3 team, champions Kildare have five players named – including captain Grace Clifford and Final player of the match, Róisín Byrne.  

Runners-up Clare follow closely behind with four players on the team, including captain Caoimhe Harvey; there are two players each from Down and Wexford, while players from Sligo and Louth are also acknowledged.  

The Division 4 team is made up of seven players from champions Antrim, including captain Cathy Carey and Final player of the match Orlaith Prenter, five from runners-up Leitrim, two from Fermanagh and one from Limerick. 

The winners will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday May 5.  

Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues  

Position Name Division County 
Goal Keeper Mary Ellen Bolger Kerry 
Right Corner Back Sarah Ní Loingsigh Galway 
Full Back Kayleigh Cronin Kerry 
Left Corner Back Megan Dunford Waterford 
Right Half Back Aishling O’Connell Kerry 
Centre Back Nicola Ward Galway 
Left Half Back Cáit Lynch Kerry 
Midfield Lorraine Scanlon  Kerry 
Midfield Ailbhe Davoren  Galway 
Right Half Forward Niamh Carmody Kerry 
Centre Forward Niamh Ní Chonchúir Kerry 
Left Half Forward Olivia Divilly Galway 
Right Corner Forward Síofra O’Shea Kerry 
Full Forward Eimear Kiely Cork 
Left Corner Forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh Kerry 

Position Name Division County 
Goal Keeper Anna Carr Armagh 
Right Corner Back Clodagh McCambridge Armagh 
Full Back Clodagh Dunne Laois 
Left Corner Back Lucy Power Westmeath 
Right Half Back Grace Ferguson Armagh 
Centre Back Lauren McConville Armagh 
Left Half Back Ellen Healy Laois 
Midfield Anna Rose Kennedy Tipperary 
Midfield Niamh Coleman Armagh 
Right Half Forward Blaithín Mackin Armagh 
Centre Forward Aimee Mackin Armagh 
Left Half Forward Erone Fitzpatrick Laois 
Right Corner Forward Mo Nerney Laois 
Full Forward Aishling Moloney Tipperary 
Left Corner Forward Aoife McCoy Armagh 

Name Name Division County 
Goal Keeper Mary Hulgraine Kildare 
Right Corner Back Claire Dunne Sligo 
Full Back Síofra Ní Chonaill Clare 
Left Corner Back Laoise Lenehan Kildare 
Right Half Back Róisín Murphy Wexford 
Centre Back Meghan Doherty Down 
Left Half Back Caoimhe Harvey Clare 
Midfield Grace Clifford Kildare 
Midfield Chloe Moloney Clare 
Right Half Forward Ciara Banville Wexford 
Centre Forward Róisín Byrne Kildare 
Left Half Forward Fidelma Marrinan Clare 
Right Corner Forward Natasha Ferris Down 
Full Forward Neasa Dooley Kildare 
Left Corner Forward Laura Collins Louth 

Name Name Division County 
Goal Keeper Anna McCann Antrim 
Right Corner Back Charlene Tyrrell Leitrim 
Full Back Molly McGloin Fermanagh 
Left Corner Back Niamh McIntosh Antrim 
Right Half Back Sarah O’Neill Antrim 
Centre Back Courteney Murphy Fermanagh 
Left Half Back Carla LeGuen Leitrim 
Midfield Ana Mulholland Antrim 
Midfield Róisín Ambrose Limerick 
Right Half Forward Laura O’Dowd Leitrim 
Centre Forward Cathy Carey Antrim 
Left Half Forward Lara Dahunsi Antrim 
Right Corner Forward Michelle Guckian Leitrim 
Full Forward Orlaith Prenter Antrim 
Left Corner Forward Leah Fox Leitrim 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR