Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues revealed 

THE Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues – selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All Star committee – have been revealed.
Champions Kerry lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with nine players selected.
Runners-up Galway have four players on the Team of the League, while there are also inclusions for Waterford’s Megan Dunford and Cork’s Eimear Kiely.
The nine Kerry players honoured are goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, defenders Kayleigh Cronin, who was Player of the Match in the Final victory over Galway, Aishling O’Connell and Cáit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon, and forwards Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, captain Síofra O’Shea and leading scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.
From Galway, captain Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Nicola Ward, Ailbhe Davoren and Olivia Divilly are acknowledged for their efforts throughout the Lidl National League campaign.
In Division 2, champions Armagh lead the way, with eight players selected.
Goalkeeper Anna Carr, Clodagh McCambridge, Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville, Niamh Coleman, Blaithín Mackin, Aimee Mackin, player of the match in the Division 2 Final, and Aoife McCoy are listed on the team.
Runners-up Laois are represented by four players – Clodagh Dunne, captain Ellen Healy, Erone Fitzpatrick and Mo Nerney.
Tipperary have two players on the team, namely Anna Rose Kennedy and Aishling Moloney, while Westmeath’s Lucy Power is also rewarded for her efforts.
On the Division 3 team, champions Kildare have five players named – including captain Grace Clifford and Final player of the match, Róisín Byrne.
Runners-up Clare follow closely behind with four players on the team, including captain Caoimhe Harvey; there are two players each from Down and Wexford, while players from Sligo and Louth are also acknowledged.
The Division 4 team is made up of seven players from champions Antrim, including captain Cathy Carey and Final player of the match Orlaith Prenter, five from runners-up Leitrim, two from Fermanagh and one from Limerick.
The winners will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday May 5.
Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues
|Position
|Name
|Division
|County
|Goal Keeper
|Mary Ellen Bolger
|1
|Kerry
|Right Corner Back
|Sarah Ní Loingsigh
|1
|Galway
|Full Back
|Kayleigh Cronin
|1
|Kerry
|Left Corner Back
|Megan Dunford
|1
|Waterford
|Right Half Back
|Aishling O’Connell
|1
|Kerry
|Centre Back
|Nicola Ward
|1
|Galway
|Left Half Back
|Cáit Lynch
|1
|Kerry
|Midfield
|Lorraine Scanlon
|1
|Kerry
|Midfield
|Ailbhe Davoren
|1
|Galway
|Right Half Forward
|Niamh Carmody
|1
|Kerry
|Centre Forward
|Niamh Ní Chonchúir
|1
|Kerry
|Left Half Forward
|Olivia Divilly
|1
|Galway
|Right Corner Forward
|Síofra O’Shea
|1
|Kerry
|Full Forward
|Eimear Kiely
|1
|Cork
|Left Corner Forward
|Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
|1
|Kerry
|Position
|Name
|Division
|County
|Goal Keeper
|Anna Carr
|2
|Armagh
|Right Corner Back
|Clodagh McCambridge
|2
|Armagh
|Full Back
|Clodagh Dunne
|2
|Laois
|Left Corner Back
|Lucy Power
|2
|Westmeath
|Right Half Back
|Grace Ferguson
|2
|Armagh
|Centre Back
|Lauren McConville
|2
|Armagh
|Left Half Back
|Ellen Healy
|2
|Laois
|Midfield
|Anna Rose Kennedy
|2
|Tipperary
|Midfield
|Niamh Coleman
|2
|Armagh
|Right Half Forward
|Blaithín Mackin
|2
|Armagh
|Centre Forward
|Aimee Mackin
|2
|Armagh
|Left Half Forward
|Erone Fitzpatrick
|2
|Laois
|Right Corner Forward
|Mo Nerney
|2
|Laois
|Full Forward
|Aishling Moloney
|2
|Tipperary
|Left Corner Forward
|Aoife McCoy
|2
|Armagh
|Name
|Name
|Division
|County
|Goal Keeper
|Mary Hulgraine
|3
|Kildare
|Right Corner Back
|Claire Dunne
|3
|Sligo
|Full Back
|Síofra Ní Chonaill
|3
|Clare
|Left Corner Back
|Laoise Lenehan
|3
|Kildare
|Right Half Back
|Róisín Murphy
|3
|Wexford
|Centre Back
|Meghan Doherty
|3
|Down
|Left Half Back
|Caoimhe Harvey
|3
|Clare
|Midfield
|Grace Clifford
|3
|Kildare
|Midfield
|Chloe Moloney
|3
|Clare
|Right Half Forward
|Ciara Banville
|3
|Wexford
|Centre Forward
|Róisín Byrne
|3
|Kildare
|Left Half Forward
|Fidelma Marrinan
|3
|Clare
|Right Corner Forward
|Natasha Ferris
|3
|Down
|Full Forward
|Neasa Dooley
|3
|Kildare
|Left Corner Forward
|Laura Collins
|3
|Louth
|Name
|Name
|Division
|County
|Goal Keeper
|Anna McCann
|4
|Antrim
|Right Corner Back
|Charlene Tyrrell
|4
|Leitrim
|Full Back
|Molly McGloin
|4
|Fermanagh
|Left Corner Back
|Niamh McIntosh
|4
|Antrim
|Right Half Back
|Sarah O’Neill
|4
|Antrim
|Centre Back
|Courteney Murphy
|4
|Fermanagh
|Left Half Back
|Carla LeGuen
|4
|Leitrim
|Midfield
|Ana Mulholland
|4
|Antrim
|Midfield
|Róisín Ambrose
|4
|Limerick
|Right Half Forward
|Laura O’Dowd
|4
|Leitrim
|Centre Forward
|Cathy Carey
|4
|Antrim
|Left Half Forward
|Lara Dahunsi
|4
|Antrim
|Right Corner Forward
|Michelle Guckian
|4
|Leitrim
|Full Forward
|Orlaith Prenter
|4
|Antrim
|Left Corner Forward
|Leah Fox
|4
|Leitrim