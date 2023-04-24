Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues revealed 

THE Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues – selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All Star committee – have been revealed.

Champions Kerry lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with nine players selected.

Runners-up Galway have four players on the Team of the League, while there are also inclusions for Waterford’s Megan Dunford and Cork’s Eimear Kiely.

The nine Kerry players honoured are goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, defenders Kayleigh Cronin, who was Player of the Match in the Final victory over Galway, Aishling O’Connell and Cáit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon, and forwards Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, captain Síofra O’Shea and leading scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

From Galway, captain Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Nicola Ward, Ailbhe Davoren and Olivia Divilly are acknowledged for their efforts throughout the Lidl National League campaign.

In Division 2, champions Armagh lead the way, with eight players selected.

Goalkeeper Anna Carr, Clodagh McCambridge, Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville, Niamh Coleman, Blaithín Mackin, Aimee Mackin, player of the match in the Division 2 Final, and Aoife McCoy are listed on the team.

Runners-up Laois are represented by four players – Clodagh Dunne, captain Ellen Healy, Erone Fitzpatrick and Mo Nerney.

Tipperary have two players on the team, namely Anna Rose Kennedy and Aishling Moloney, while Westmeath’s Lucy Power is also rewarded for her efforts.

On the Division 3 team, champions Kildare have five players named – including captain Grace Clifford and Final player of the match, Róisín Byrne.

Runners-up Clare follow closely behind with four players on the team, including captain Caoimhe Harvey; there are two players each from Down and Wexford, while players from Sligo and Louth are also acknowledged.

The Division 4 team is made up of seven players from champions Antrim, including captain Cathy Carey and Final player of the match Orlaith Prenter, five from runners-up Leitrim, two from Fermanagh and one from Limerick.

The winners will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday May 5.

Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues

Position Name Division County Goal Keeper Mary Ellen Bolger 1 Kerry Right Corner Back Sarah Ní Loingsigh 1 Galway Full Back Kayleigh Cronin 1 Kerry Left Corner Back Megan Dunford 1 Waterford Right Half Back Aishling O’Connell 1 Kerry Centre Back Nicola Ward 1 Galway Left Half Back Cáit Lynch 1 Kerry Midfield Lorraine Scanlon 1 Kerry Midfield Ailbhe Davoren 1 Galway Right Half Forward Niamh Carmody 1 Kerry Centre Forward Niamh Ní Chonchúir 1 Kerry Left Half Forward Olivia Divilly 1 Galway Right Corner Forward Síofra O’Shea 1 Kerry Full Forward Eimear Kiely 1 Cork Left Corner Forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1 Kerry

Position Name Division County Goal Keeper Anna Carr 2 Armagh Right Corner Back Clodagh McCambridge 2 Armagh Full Back Clodagh Dunne 2 Laois Left Corner Back Lucy Power 2 Westmeath Right Half Back Grace Ferguson 2 Armagh Centre Back Lauren McConville 2 Armagh Left Half Back Ellen Healy 2 Laois Midfield Anna Rose Kennedy 2 Tipperary Midfield Niamh Coleman 2 Armagh Right Half Forward Blaithín Mackin 2 Armagh Centre Forward Aimee Mackin 2 Armagh Left Half Forward Erone Fitzpatrick 2 Laois Right Corner Forward Mo Nerney 2 Laois Full Forward Aishling Moloney 2 Tipperary Left Corner Forward Aoife McCoy 2 Armagh

Name Name Division County Goal Keeper Mary Hulgraine 3 Kildare Right Corner Back Claire Dunne 3 Sligo Full Back Síofra Ní Chonaill 3 Clare Left Corner Back Laoise Lenehan 3 Kildare Right Half Back Róisín Murphy 3 Wexford Centre Back Meghan Doherty 3 Down Left Half Back Caoimhe Harvey 3 Clare Midfield Grace Clifford 3 Kildare Midfield Chloe Moloney 3 Clare Right Half Forward Ciara Banville 3 Wexford Centre Forward Róisín Byrne 3 Kildare Left Half Forward Fidelma Marrinan 3 Clare Right Corner Forward Natasha Ferris 3 Down Full Forward Neasa Dooley 3 Kildare Left Corner Forward Laura Collins 3 Louth