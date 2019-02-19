Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures For The Weekend

Lidl Ladies National Football League 2019 – 2pm unless stated

Saturday 23rd February

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 3     

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 2pm (B Rice, Down) – part of double-header with GAA

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm (E Moran, Kerry) – part of double-header with GAA

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 3                     

Cavan v Clare, Killinkere, Virginia (D Carolan, Down) 

Wexford v Tyrone, TBC, (K Phelan, Laois)

Waterford v Armagh, Dungarvan, 3pm (S McNulty, Wicklow)  

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 3 – Round 3

Meath v Roscommon, Dunganny Centre of Excellence (3G), (G McMahon, Mayo)

Offaly v Longford, St. Brendans Park, Birr, 1pm (N McCormack, Laois)

Wicklow v Kildare, Dunlavin, (J Murphy, Carlow) 

Down v Sligo, Saval BT34 2RQ, 2.30pm, (S McLoughlin, Donegal) 

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 – Round 3     

Fermanagh v Limerick, Ederney, 2.30pm, (D Hurson, Monaghan)  

Kilkenny v Antrim, TBC, (PJ Aherne, Cork) 

Derry v Carlow, O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt, (S Coyle, Donegal) 

Sunday 24th February 

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 3

Galway v Westmeath, Clonberne, 12pm (M Kenny, Mayo)

Donegal (H) v Monaghan, St Eunans, O’ Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 12pm (G Carmody, Roscommon) – part of double-header with GAA

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 3

Laois v Kerry, TBC, (K O’Brien, Limerick) 

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 – Round 3     

Leitrim v Louth, St Marys, Cloone, (J Devlin, Galway)

