Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures For The Weekend

Lidl Ladies National Football League 2019 – 2pm unless stated
Saturday 23rd February
Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 3
Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 2pm (B Rice, Down) – part of double-header with GAA
Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm (E Moran, Kerry) – part of double-header with GAA
Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 3
Cavan v Clare, Killinkere, Virginia (D Carolan, Down)
Wexford v Tyrone, TBC, (K Phelan, Laois)
Waterford v Armagh, Dungarvan, 3pm (S McNulty, Wicklow)
Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 3 – Round 3
Meath v Roscommon, Dunganny Centre of Excellence (3G), (G McMahon, Mayo)
Offaly v Longford, St. Brendans Park, Birr, 1pm (N McCormack, Laois)
Wicklow v Kildare, Dunlavin, (J Murphy, Carlow)
Down v Sligo, Saval BT34 2RQ, 2.30pm, (S McLoughlin, Donegal)
Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 – Round 3
Fermanagh v Limerick, Ederney, 2.30pm, (D Hurson, Monaghan)
Kilkenny v Antrim, TBC, (PJ Aherne, Cork)
Derry v Carlow, O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt, (S Coyle, Donegal)
Sunday 24th February
Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 3
Galway v Westmeath, Clonberne, 12pm (M Kenny, Mayo)
Donegal (H) v Monaghan, St Eunans, O’ Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 12pm (G Carmody, Roscommon) – part of double-header with GAA
Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 3
Laois v Kerry, TBC, (K O’Brien, Limerick)
Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 – Round 3
Leitrim v Louth, St Marys, Cloone, (J Devlin, Galway)