Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures

print

Cork v Dublin on Saturday evening is LIVE on TG4, with all other games available to view at https://page.inplayer.com/lidlnfl/

Lidl NFL Round 2 fixtures

All games at 2pm unless stated.

29th May 2021

Division 1A – Round 2

Donegal v Mayo, 6pm, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey – B Rice (Down)

Division 1B – Round 2 – Live on TG4

Cork v Dublin, 7.35pm, Pairc Uí Chaoimh – S Mulvihill (Kerry)

30th May 2021

Division 1A – Round 2

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, Salthill – M Kenny (Mayo)

Division 1B – Round 2

Tipperary v Waterford, 2.00pm, Clonmel Sports Ground – B Redmond (Wexford)

Division 2A – Round 2

Wexford v Meath, Chadwicks Wexford Park – K Phelan (Laois)

Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park – A O’Connell (Galway)

Division 2B – Round 2

Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park Omagh – D Carolan (Down)

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds – J Murphy (Carlow)

Division 3A – Round 2

Roscommon v Down, 3pm, Kiltoom – C Groome (Offaly)

Fermanagh v Sligo, Kinawley – G Finnegan (Down)

Division 3B – Round 2

Longford v Laois, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park – K Corcoran (Mayo)

Wicklow v Kildare, Aughrim – P Burke (Louth)

Division 4A – Round 2

Leitrim v Derry, Ballinamore – D Hurson (Monaghan)

Louth v Antrim, Clan Na Gael, Dundalk – E Cuthbert (Down)

Division 4B – Round 2

Offaly v Limerick, Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore – J Murphy (Cork)