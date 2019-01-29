Lidl Ireland Leaps Into Another Year Of Partnership With The Ladies Gaelic Football Association

Retailer announces 250,000 investment in nationwide Schools Initiative

Lidl Ireland has announced plans for their fourth year of partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, at the 2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League launch.

Following on from the phenomenal success of the #SeriousSupport campaign last year, which saw the retailer extend their partnership with the association for a further 3 years and commit to an additional investment of 3 million, Lidl Ireland are proud to announce various new initiatives and programmes to ensure even more participants at every level of the game reap the benefits of the sponsorship during 2019.

The first new initiative, which is live as of today, will see Lidl Ireland invest 250,000 in a nationwide schools campaign where 159 post primary schools across the country will receive jerseys and equipment for their teams. Selected schools will then go on to take part in a brand new #SeriousSupport programme delivered by LGFA county level players which aims to show girls the benefits of playing sport both on and off the pitch. To nominate your local LGFA post primary school, simply log on to www.lidl.ie/jerseys today and enter the 10 digit unique code found at the end of your till receipt. Throughout the year Lidl Ireland will continue to run and introduce various new initiatives for the benefit of clubs and schools throughout the country.

Since 2016, over 3.5 million has already been invested in The Ladies Gaelic Football Association by Lidl Ireland through programmes which include Lidls Future Stars, Post Primary Schools and Club competitions which continue to drive awareness of the sport across the country;

· 145 Irish schools received sporting equipment

· 150 clubs received cash donations

· 150 clubs each received vouchers worth 500

· Another 155 LGFA juvenile club teams received jerseys and equipment

· 1,389 girls received jerseys and balls at Lidl Future Stars events

Speaking on behalf of Lidl Ireland, Managing Director John Paul Scally commented: Last year we announced a 3 year deal extension in our partnership with the LGFA which represents one of the largest sponsor investments in female sports in Europe. As a company we are extremely proud to continue to be the biggest supporter of women’s sport in the country.

As we invest in our sponsorship year on year, we further amplify the visibility of the sport giving it the recognition it deserves.

When look to the new season ahead, we look forward to introducing further initiatives and supporting more schools, clubs and counties all over Ireland and elevate the game to an all-new level.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Marie Hickey said: “When Lidl promised #SeriousSupport for Ladies Gaelic Football, they meant it. This season marks the fourth year our hugely successful partnership with Lidl, our National League sponsors and official retail partners. Once again, Lidl is committing to further investment in grassroots level, with over 150 Post-Primary Schools set to benefit. I encourage all members of our Association to get behind this initiative, which will help to provide much needed equipment and materials to our Post-Primary Schools, who are nurturing the future stars of our sport.”