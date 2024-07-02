Lidl Ireland gives LGFA Clubs €100,000 boost through Lidl One Good Club™ Mental Health Programme

Lidl Ireland has announced the winners of the Lidl One Good Club Mental Health Programme 2024

Lidl Ireland has announced the winners of the Lidl One Good Club™ Mental Health Programme – an initiative that the retailer has invested more than €100,000 in supporting more than 75 LGFA clubs across the country to date. LGFA clubs from Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford will receive prestigious awards and €10,000 in funding for their outstanding achievements as part of the One Good Club™ programme.

The programme, developed and delivered in association with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of mental health amongst LGFA clubs across Ireland, while empowering young people to engage in activities that promote positive mental health amongst their members and local communities.

This year, 22 LGFA clubs across the country were selected to participate in the programme over 10 consecutive weeks. The programme focuses on five themes based on Jigsaw’s ‘5-a-day for your mental health’ framework – Be Active, Take Notice, Connect, Give, and Keep Learning – which provides a simple set of evidence-based actions for people to improve their wellbeing. Participating clubs received training and advice on how to run a successful communities initatives via webinars delivered by the LGFA, Jigsaw and Lidl Ireland and through resources provided on the dedicated Lidl One Good Club™ portal.

Today, Lidl Ireland recognises LGFA clubs from Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Wexford with prestigious awards and €10,000 in funding for their outstanding achievements as part of the One Good Club™ programme.

Slieverue GAA Club in Co. Kilkenny have claimed top spot as overall programme winners with the ‘Best Overall Programme Engagement’ award, receiving €5,000 in funding.

in Co. Kilkenny have claimed top spot as overall programme winners with the award, receiving €5,000 in funding. Fethard GAA Club in Co. Tipperary received the ‘Most Innovative Initiative’ award, receiving €2,500 in funding.

in Co. Tipperary received the award, receiving €2,500 in funding. Shamrocks GAA Club in Co. Wexford were recognised with the ‘Strongest Community Involvement’ award, receiving €2,500 in funding.

All 22 participating clubs who successfully completed all five steps of the programme received an official Lidl One Good Club™ accreditation, as well as a set of Lidl One Good Club™ branded jerseys.

Speaking about Lidl’s One Good Club Programme for 2024, Eimear O’Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Director at Lidl Ireland said:

“Since launching the Lidl One Good Club™ Mental Health Programme in 2021, we have invested more than €100,000 in supporting more than 75 LGFA clubs across every county in Ireland.”

“We are incredibly proud to see that the positive impacts of the Lidl One Good Club™ initiatives have been felt throughout clubs and communities across Ireland and it has been encouraging to see the commitment and effort from everyone through participation in this programme. We’re delighted to award three clubs additional funding to support their fantastic initiatives which will undoubtedly empower and support even more young people in the future.”

“Congratulations to all of the clubs across the country and club leaders who have shown their passion and dedication throughout the duration of the Lidl One Good Club™ programme.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, added:

“Once again, we’ve some remarkable efforts from clubs who participated in the Lidl One Good Club™ programme. Each year, this programme has the ability to bring a sense of renewed energy, camaraderie and focus to communities across Ireland – and this year was no different.

“While three clubs have been recognised with specific awards, I want to acknowledge each and every participant who took part in this year’s programme. Their creativity, drive and teamwork in delivering these initiatives has been truly inspiring and the work that the clubs have put in will leave a long-lasting impact in their local communities.”

“I also wish to acknowledge the efforts of Lidl Ireland and Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, in raising awareness of mental health issues across the entire LGFA community, and beyond.”

Lidl Ireland has committed more than €10 million to the development and promotion of Ladies Gaelic Football since 2016. In January, the retailer launched its call-to-action campaign ‘Get Behind the Fight’ to encourage greater attendance at female sports events.

For information on LGFA fixtures, please visit www.lidl.ie/tickets