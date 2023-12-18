Lidl Ireland Announces 26 Schools Confirmed for the #SeriousSupport Schools Programme 2024

Lidl’s Bespoke Programme sees an investment €120,000 to local schools

Lidl Ireland are pleased to announce the 26 schools, one in every county in the Republic of Ireland, who have been chosen to participate in its #SeriousSupport Schools Programme for the 2023-24 school year. This represents an investment of €120,000 in local schools across the country.

Supported by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and delivered by Youth Sport Trust and their specially trained athlete mentors, the programme is designed to educate teenage girls about the positive mental and physical health benefits of playing sport. The programme also aims to increase participation and reduce drop-out rates for teenagers in the sport. Twenty-six schools across Ireland will have the opportunity to benefit from the programme along with receiving a brand-new set of jerseys for their school team.

Lidl’s 2023 State of the Nation research commissioned in September demonstrated the significantly positive impact participation in sport has on secondary school girls. Girls that play sport are significantly more likely to have high levels of body confidence (40%) compared to girls who do not play sport (25%). 49% of girls that play sport report strong levels of mental wellbeing compared to just 29% of those that do not play sport. Among the benefits of playing sport cited by girls in the research was that it is good for your physical health (73%), increased mental wellbeing (49%), increased energy levels (49%), lifelong friendships (42%) and increased confidence (39%).

The athlete mentors of the Serious Support programme, all of whom are current or former inter county ladies Gaelic football players, are committed to using sport to transform the lives of young people. The mentors will introduce students to the programme’s values of Respect, Trust, Responsibility and Recognition. Taking place over the course of two visits to each school, the programme will be delivered via workshops and team-building sessions.

Boasting an impressive array of achievements, the stellar line up of LGFA intercounty players delivering this year’s programme are; Ann Marie Doran (Wicklow), Eilis Ward (Donegal), Laurie Ryan (Clare), Méabh de Búrca (Galway), Orlagh Farmer (Cork), Samantha Lambert (Tipperary), Therese Scott (Monaghan), Aisling Hanly (Roscommon), Anna Galvin (Kerry), Cathy Carey (Antrim), Deirdre O’Reilly (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Lucy Hannon (Galway), Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), and Shannon McQuade (Fermanagh).

President of the LGFA, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “Once again, we are in the privileged position to announce the schools participating in the 2024 Lidl #SeriousSupport schools programme, and the list of athlete mentors who will provide invaluable support and expertise. The athlete mentors are inter-county stars who are role models within their local communities and counties, and who can pass on invaluable insights to the students involved in the programme. We have had magnificent first hand feedback from previous programmes that students have received key skills to assist them in their daily lives, and at such a formative stage. I can’t think of better people to learn from than our athlete mentors, who have seen and done it all. I wish to acknowledge the brilliant work of Lidl Ireland in helping to bring this programme to life and to Youth Sport Trust, who will once again assist in its rollout.”

Eimear O’Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Director for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said;

“The impetus of our longstanding Ladies Gaelic Football Association sponsorship has always been the impact we can have on the grassroots level of the game in communities across the country, and we’re delighted to be launching our Serious Support Schools Programme for another year.

The success of the programme is reflected in the growing number of schools and students taking part and we’ve been blown away by the feedback from students and the transformative impact that the programme has had on young people right across Ireland.

We’ve seen through our recent research the incredibly positive impact participation in sport has on young girls and through our team of fantastic sporting heroes and mentors, we aim to identify and unlock barriers faced by young people and support them on a programme to better physical and mental health.

I’m delighted to announce 26 schools selected to benefit from the programme this school year and I’d like to thank all of our loyal shoppers who took the time to nominate their school.”

Lidl Ireland has been the title sponsor of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association since 2016, recently announcing a four-year extension to the partnership that will ultimately mark a decade of #SeriousSupport. The extension will represent an investment of €10 million in 10 years of sponsorship by the retailer.

Complete list of winning schools participating in the Lidl Ireland #SeriousSupport programme:

Carlow Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown Cavan St. Clare’s College Clare St. Patrick’s Comprehensive School Cork Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí Donegal Magh Ene College Dublin Castleknock Community School Galway High Cross College Kerry Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kildare Holy Family Secondary School Newbridge Kilkenny Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny Laois Coláiste Íosagain Leitrim St. Clare’s Comprehensive School Limerick Limerick Educate Together Secondary School Longford Mercy Secondary School Louth Ardee Community School Mayo St. Mary’s Secondary School, Ballina Meath St. Peter’s College, Dunboyne Monaghan St. Louis Monaghan Offaly Sacred Heart School Roscommon St. Nathy’s College Sligo St Attracta’s Community School Tipperary Our Lady’s Secondary School Templemore Waterford Waterpark College Westmeath Loreto College Mullingar Wexford Gorey Community School Wicklow St. Kevin’s Community College

#LGFASupport Schools Programme

One post primary / second level school from each of Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone has been selected to participate in the #LGFASupport Schools Programme and will also receive a set of new jerseys for the school.

The schools are as follows:

Antrim: Dominican College Fortwilliam Armagh: St Patrick’s High School, Keady Derry: Sperrin Integrated Down: St Mary’s High School, Newry Fermanagh: St Kevins College Tyrone: Loreto Grammar School Omagh