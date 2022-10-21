Liam Nolan and Luke O’Neill named in Golf Ireland High Performance Mens Squad for 2023

Liam Nolan of Galway and Connemara’s Luke O’Neill have been named in the Golf Ireland High performance Mens Squad for 2023.

The twenty one players who will make up both the mens and womens squads will form the backbone of Ireland’s international squads for next year.

Ireland’s international tournament programme will provide opportunity for players to gain selection for the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch in June and the Walker Cup at St. Andrews in September.

Five players gained automatic selection on the Men’s squad, with any players in the top-250 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) gaining selection, along with the leading three players on the Bridgestone Men’s Tour.



U.S. Mid-Amateur Winner Matthew McClean (Malone), Robert Moran (Castle), Mark Power (Kilkenny) and Men’s Bridgestone Tour winner Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) all gained selection through WAGR. They are joined by Robert Brazill (Naas) who finished third on the Men’s Bridgestone Tour.



The Men’s HP squad also features Jack Hearn (Tramore), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), Liam Nolan (Galway), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) and Luke O’Neill (Connemara).



Two players gained automatic selection to the Women’s squad, due to being in the top-150 of WAGR. Curtis Cup star Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden) is joined by 2021 AIG Irish Women’s Close champion Anna Foster (Elm Park)



Rebekah Gardner (Clandeboye) moves into Women’s squad from the Girls Under 18 panel for the first time.



Sara Byrne (Douglas), Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), Áine Donegan (Lahinch), Kate Lanigan (Hermitage), Aideen Walsh (Lahinch) and 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur semi-finalist Annabel Wilson (Lurgan) complete the Women’s HP squad.



Speaking about the selections, Neil Manchip Golf Ireland High Performance Director said “We had a strong 2022 with several team and individual successes. The highlights of which featured our women’s team, led by Naoimh Quigg, winning the Home Internationals at Ballyliffin and Matt McClean topping off a stellar season with a victory against teammate Hugh Foley in the U.S. Mid-Amateur. We hope to build on this success with today’s squad announcements and bring more silverware back to Ireland.



2023 promises to be another compelling year of international team golf. Along with the annual European Team Championships and Home Internationals, squad players will be giving their all to make the World Team Championships in Dubai this time next year.



Our international tournament programme will also provide opportunity for players to gain selection for the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch in June and the Walker Cup at St. Andrews in September.”



2023 Golf Ireland Men’s High Performance Squad

Robert Brazill (Naas)

Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin)

Jack Hearn (Tramore)

Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle)

Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin)

Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown)

Matthew McClean (Malone)

Robert Moran (Castle)

Liam Nolan (Galway)

Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas)

Luke O’Neill (Connemara)

Mark Power (Kilkenny)

Team Captain: Niall MacSweeney (Athenry)



2023 Golf Ireland Women’s High Performance Squad

Sara Byrne (Douglas)

Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle)

Áine Donegan (Lahinch)

Anna Foster (Elm Park)

Rebekah Gardner (Clandeboye)

Kate Lanigan (Hermitage)

Aideen Walsh (Lahinch)

Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden)

Annabel Wilson (Lurgan)

Team Captain: Naoimh Quigg (City of Derry)



