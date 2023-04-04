LGFA: Two Galway Stars Heading to Austin, Texas for TG4/LGFA All-Star Tour

Two Kilkerrin/Clonberne players will go head-to-head in Austin, Texas, just six days before they join forces in Galway’s National League Final against Kerry.

Olivia Divilly will represent the 2021 team, making the trip to America for the All-Stars Tour. Nicola Ward is part of the 2022 selection.

Throw-in at Celtic Cowboys in Austin on Sunday (9th April) is 8.20pm Irish Time.

THE 2021 and 2022 TG4 All Stars are en route to Austin, Texas, for the 2023 TG4/LGFA All Star tour.

38 of the game’s leading stars are making the trip to the US, with this tour rescheduled after it was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local Celtic Cowboys will host the traditional exhibition game between the 2021 and 2022 All Star selections, which will be played at St Edward’s University on Easter Sunday, April 9.

This game, which can be viewed at http://bit.ly/42YMFwN, will be live-streamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page, with coverage getting underway from 2.20pm local time (8.20pm Irish time), ahead of throw-in at 2.30pm local time (8.30pm Irish time).

The 2021 selection will be managed by former Meath supremo Eamonn Murray, who guided the Royal County to TG4 All-Ireland Senior championship glory in 2021 and 2022, with Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long taking charge of the 2022 team.

The match will be overseen by Cavan’s Maggie Farrelly, one of the most experienced whistlers on the circuit and referee for the 2014 and 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Finals.

This is the ninth All-Star tour for the LGFA and the travelling party left Dublin airport early this morning.

Prior to departure, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton said: “For many of our players, the prospect of a TG4 All Star tour is a once in a lifetime experience.

“After the proposed 2020 tour was cancelled, we are delighted to now finally get the chance to visit Austin, Texas, and this trip is a brilliant reward for our players who have provided such wonderful football in recent times.

“The players making the trip are among the very best in our sport and to be selected as a TG4 All Star, or indeed nominated, is a huge achievement.

“This TG4 All Star tour is a lovely bonus for our players who provide us with such joy on the playing fields, and who continue to perform at extraordinarily high levels.

“It’s a lovely opportunity also for players to mingle with counterparts from other counties before they prepare for the big games that lie in store during the coming months.

“I would like to acknowledge our official broadcast partner and Championship sponsors, TG4, for their ongoing support and a special word of thanks also to representatives from the Celtic Cowboys, who have been busy preparing for our visit.”

Alan Esslemont, Director General, TG4, added: “The 2023 Oscar nomination of ‘An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl’ demonstrated that TG4’s ambitions for creativity and for the Irish language are truly global and the same is true for the sporting ambitions of the LGFA, our partner for more than two decades.

“I applaud the professionalism and the vision which is evident to me at every level of the LGFA throughout Ireland and which has also brought incredible international growth for this fantastic sport.

“Showcasing the finest athletes in today’s game, the 2023 All-Stars tour to Austin, Texas, is certain to bring even more attention in the USA to the potential, attraction and excitement of Ladies Gaelic Football.”

The travelling party will return to Ireland on Tuesday April 12, with local school visits and river cruises also factored into a packed itinerary.

The squad line-outs for the 2023 TG4/LGFA All Star Exhibition game are as follows:

All Star Team 2021 Position Name County 1 Monica McGuirk Meath 2 Emma Troy Meath 3 Mary Kate Lynch Meath 4 Leah Caffrey Dublin 5 Erika O’Shea Cork 6 Aoibhín Cleary Meath 7 Orlagh Nolan Dublin 8 Hannah Looney Cork 9 Máire O’Shaughnessy Meath 10 Hannah Tyrrell Dublin 11 Rachel Kearns Mayo 12 Niamh O’Sullivan Meath 13 Vikki Wall Meath 14 Emma Duggan Meath 15 Geraldine McLaughlin Donegal 16 Róisín Phelan Cork 17 Lauren McConville Armagh 19 Olivia Divilly Galway 20 Lyndsey Davey Dublin